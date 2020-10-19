Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Monday, October 19

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Monday, October 19, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 146.

Of the 5,962 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,323 of are confirmed by test and 639 are probable.

469 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

5,175 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine