Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Monday, October 12

Monday, October 12, 2020

KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

The Maine CDC reported 29 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 5,752 cases. Of those cases, 5,144 are confirmed and 608 are probably. 143 people have died with COVID-19 in Maine.

There have been 463 cumulative hospitalizations and 4,998 recoveries.

The next Maine CDC coronavirus briefing is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The Data

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine