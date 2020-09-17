Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Friday, September 18

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Friday, September 18, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 138.

Of the 5,005 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,492 are confirmed by test and 513 are probable.

437 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,335 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 138.

Of the 4,962 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,458 are confirmed by test and 504 are probable.

436 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,317 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Outbreak

There are a total of 18 confirmed cases among people associated with the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. 13 are among Maine residents, 4 are among New Hampshire residents, and one is a Massachusetts resident.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said a group of people commuted together from Sanford to the shipyard. Dr. Shah said seven of the nine people who were part of the caravan have now tested positive. He said Maine CDC continues to investigate the potential linkage, as well as potential patterns of transmission.

Outbreak at The Baker Company in Sanford

There are three confirmed cases among people associated with The Baker Company in Sanford.

Outbreak at Buffalo Wild Wings in Auburn

Four employees at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Auburn have tested positive. Dr. Shah said the facility is closed for a deep cleaning and the four people who tested positive are in isolation.

Millinocket Wedding Outbreak Update

There are now 177 cases linked to an August wedding in Millinocket. There have also been seven deaths of people with COVID-19 linked to the wedding - six of which have been among people associated with the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.

Gov. Mills signs curtailment order to maintain budget stability

Governor Janet Mills signed a curtailment order Thursday to maintain budget stability amid a projected revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order, which adopts recommendations from the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, curtails allotments to the State’s General Fund by $221,775,584 and to the Highway Fund by $23,000,822.

The order avoids deep programmatic cuts, thereby protecting Maine’s safety net infrastructure and preserving critical public health, public safety and education funding that Maine people rely on, according to Mills. Mills said it also avoids layoffs of State personnel and leaves intact Maine’s Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the “Rainy Day Fund”, the balance of which stands at $258.9 million.

“While every state in the nation is facing significant challenges as a result of COVID-19, our actions today will ensure Maine’s fiscal stability in the short term and prevent significant impacts to the services that Maine people rely on,” Mills said. “I urge Congress and the Administration in Washington to act immediately to provide additional aid to state and local governments so that we can continue to preserve critical services for Maine people and chart a full economic recovery.”

More specifically, the curtailment order:

Replaces approximately $97 million in State spending with one-time Federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Funds for authorized public health and safety costs in line with updated guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department;

Adopts approximately $125 million in departmental cost savings and efficiencies. These departmental cost savings include funds from CARES Act’s higher Medicaid federal reimbursement rates (“FMAP”); federal grants awarded for departmental functions; and managing expenses by freezing many vacant positions; delayed technology updates; reduced spending on contracts; and cancelling conferences, projects and related travel.

