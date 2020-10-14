Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Friday, October 16

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Friday, October 16, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death total to 145.

Maine CDC has not yet reported the age and county of residence of the person who died.

Of the 5,865 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,243 are confirmed by test and 622 are probable.

466 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

5,099 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

On Thursday, the Maine CDC reported an additional death, bringing the state total of people who have died with COVID-19 to 144.

There are 20 additional cases and one additional person was hospitalized.

Total cases: 5,836

Confirmed cases: 5,206

Probable cases: 630

Deaths: 144

Hospitalizations: 464

Recoveries: 5,070

Case rate (per 10,000 people): 43.6

In Thursday's Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said none of today's new cases are associated with a known outbreak. He did, however, give updates on outbreaks around the state.

The Maine CDC has newly been informed on an outbreak at Summer Commons Construction in Sanford- It is aware of four Maine residents and “perhaps” three residents from New Hampshire, The Maine CDC just recently launched its investigation into the outbreak, so transmission details and other information is limited.

The L.L. Bean Distribution center completed its first round of universal testing and found 10 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 17 cases. Another round of testing will happen next week.

ND Paper mill in Rumford had its second round of universal testing and found no new cases of COVID-19.

Woodland Pulp paper mill in Baileyville also found no new cases after testing.

Pinnacle Health & Rehab in Sanford now has a total of 24 cases: 15 among residents and nine among staff.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

The Maine CDC reported an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday. Of the 5,816 total cases, 5,191 are confirmed and 625 are probable. 5,052 Mainers have now recovered, and 463 have been hospitalized.

