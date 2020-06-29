WATCH LIVE 2PM: Maine coronavirus CDC briefing

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Monday, June 29, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY, JUNE 29

2 p.m.

A woman in her 60s from Kennebec County has died with COVID-19, marking the 105th coronavirus-related death in Maine.

There are currently 31 Mainers who are hospitalized due to their illness, eight of whom are in intensive care and four are on ventilators.

Of the 3,221 total cases, 803 are among health care workers.

The Maine CDC is working on investigating an outbreak at Bath Iron Works (BIW), where there are three cases associated with the facility. All three workers carpool together and have spent time inside the facility until June 18 or 19.

The Maine CDC and BIW are working closely together to contract trace and test.

12 p.m.

The Maine CDC reports an additional person has died with COVID-19, bringing Maine's death toll to 105.

Total cases = 3,221

Confirmed cases = 2,861

Probable cases = 360

Cumulative hospitalizations = 348

Recovered = 2,593

Deaths = 105

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the latest coronavirus developments. Commissioner Randall Liberty of the Maine Department of Corrections will join the briefing remotely to answer questions.

9 a.m.

THE DATA

Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.

According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.

RESOURCES

