WATCH LIVE 2PM: Maine coronavirus CDC briefing

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Monday, 105 Mainers have died out of 3,221 COVID-19 total cases. 2,861 of these cases are confirmed by test and 360 are probable.
- 348 Mainers have been hospitalized, 2,593 Mainers have recovered.
- Stage 3 begins on July 1, here are the Stage 3 reopening checklists for businesses
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Maine reopening plan accelerated, indoor dining now allowed in all 16 counties
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Gov. Mills' administration releases guidance for town meetings and elections during COVID-19 pandemic
- Phase 2 of Maine's reopening plan begins, as businesses can still deny service to those without face coverings
- Governor Janet Mills' statewide stay-safer-at-home order remains in effect but with eased restrictions
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- Local businesses are the backbones of our communities. NEWS CENTER Maine cares about our state and asks that you support your local business and restaurants right now. If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
2 p.m.
A woman in her 60s from Kennebec County has died with COVID-19, marking the 105th coronavirus-related death in Maine.
There are currently 31 Mainers who are hospitalized due to their illness, eight of whom are in intensive care and four are on ventilators.
Of the 3,221 total cases, 803 are among health care workers.
The Maine CDC is working on investigating an outbreak at Bath Iron Works (BIW), where there are three cases associated with the facility. All three workers carpool together and have spent time inside the facility until June 18 or 19.
The Maine CDC and BIW are working closely together to contract trace and test.
12 p.m.
The Maine CDC reports an additional person has died with COVID-19, bringing Maine's death toll to 105.
- Total cases = 3,221
- Confirmed cases = 2,861
- Probable cases = 360
- Cumulative hospitalizations = 348
- Recovered = 2,593
- Deaths = 105
Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the latest coronavirus developments. Commissioner Randall Liberty of the Maine Department of Corrections will join the briefing remotely to answer questions.
9 a.m.
THE DATA
Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.
According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine
