MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Friday, 100 Mainers have died out of 2,721 COVID-19 total cases. 2,420 of these cases are confirmed by test and 301 are probable.
- 308 Mainers have been hospitalized, 2,105 Mainers have recovered.
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Phase 2 of Maine's reopening plan begins, as businesses can still deny service to those without face coverings
- Read Governor Janet Mills' plan to reopen rural Maine
- Governor Janet Mills' statewide stay-safer-at-home order remains in effect but with eased restrictions
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
SATURDAY JUNE 13
The Maine CDC will likely release new numbers at approximately Noon Saturday. NEWS CENTER Maine will update as those become available
7AM
- Students at the Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy are ready to perform virtually
- Fiddleheads: A Maine delicacy extending its season due to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Start date for lodging establishments to serve out-of-state visitors accelerated
- VERIFY: Coronavirus risk scores aren't official, but do come from medical professionals
- Bring your own food to cookouts: CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
- Portland restaurant owners face obstacles with outdoor dining
- $800 million economic recovery plan unveiled by Maine hospitality and tourism officials
- 'I'd like to give somebody a hug' -- impact of social isolation on health of seniors
- White House eyes travel from Mexico as source of coronavirus spike
THE DATA
Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.