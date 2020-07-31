Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Tuesday, August 4

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

After reporting 124 deaths on Monday of people in Maine who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine CDC adjusted its tally to 123 on Tuesday.

Maine CDC Communications Director Robert Long sent the following clarification to NEWS CENTER Maine for why the death count decreased:

As part of an investigation that Maine CDC does on all cases, we determined that the death of a Cumberland County resident which was originally classified as related to COVID-19 does not meet the criteria to be a COVID-related death. As a result, the cumulative total of deaths related to COVID-19 among Maine residents decreased today from 124 to 123. The cumulative total of hospitalizations also decreased by one as a result of the investigation involving the same individual.

Of the 3,975 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 3,548 are confirmed by test and 427 are probable.

388 Mainers have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

3,424 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

The Maine CDC reported an additional death on Monday, bringing the state total to 124: a man in his 50s from Androscoggin County. Of the 3,970 total cases, 3,541 are confirmed and 429 are positive.

CASES: 3,970

DEATHS: 124

RECOVERIES: 3,396

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 389

ACTIVE CASES: 450

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Maine CDC released the new COVID-19 numbers

CASES: 3,958

DEATHS: 123

RECOVERIES: 3,387

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 388

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Saturday's CDC numbers

CASES: 3,937

DEATHS: 123

RECOVERIES: 3,337

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 388

FRIDAY, JULY 31

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state death total to 123. The additional death reported Friday was a man in his 60s from Androscoggin County.

Of the 3,912 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 3,499 are confirmed by test and 413 are probable.

388 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,361 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Education updated its Framework for Returning to Class Instruction on Friday, and classified all 16 Maine counties as having a relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread.

The department said prior to releasing its classifications that each county would be classified as either green, yellow, or red zones, based on the risk of COVID-19 spread.

All counties were classified as green.

The classifications were by Maine's Health Advisory System, which is a collaboration among the Maine DOE, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC).

Here's how the classifications work:

Green : relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures.

: relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools can consider in-person instruction with required health and safety measures. Yellow : elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time.

: elevated risk of COVID-19 spread. Schools should consider hybrid instructional models to try to limit the number of people in classrooms at the same time. Red: high risk of COVID-19 spread. In-person instruction is not advised.

The Maine DOE noted that the circumstances could change between now and the official start of the school year, and said it will be updated every two weeks, serving as one piece of information that school and district leaders can use to make decisions about how to deliver education this fall.

More on this can be found HERE.

