Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Sunday, September 13

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Sunday, September 13, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death total to 136.

The additional death announced Sunday was a woman in her 80s from Somerset County.

Of the 4,863 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,376 are confirmed by test and 487 are probable.

431 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,226 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, meaning the state death total rises to 135. The additional death reported today is a woman in her 80s from Somerset County.

Of the 4,834 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,349 are confirmed by test and 485 are probable.

431 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,211 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 134.

Of the 4,792 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,317 are confirmed by test and 475 are probable.

432 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,191 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 134.

Of the 4,760 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,287 are confirmed by test and 473 are probable.

431 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,153 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

York County

15 of the 26 new COVID-19 cases reported by Maine CDC Thursday were in York County, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said.

The rate of new cases in York County over the past 14 days is about eight cases for every 10,000 people in the county. Statewide, the average rate of new cases over the past 14 days is 2.66 per every 10,000 people.

Two weeks ago, the positivity rate in York County was 1.3 percent. As of Thursday, it's 2.1 percent.

Millinocket Outbreak Update

There are now 161 COVID-19 cases linked to a wedding in Millinocket on August 7, an increase of three since Tuesday. All three of the new cases are among staff members at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.

There remain 82 cases among people associated with the York County Jail.

New Outbreak

At the Hartt Transportation Systems facility in Bangor, there are a total of four confirmed COVID-19 cases. All four cases are among employees of the company. All of the staff (about 75 people) at the Bangor facility have been tested.

Dr. Shah said as Maine CDC receives the test results, they will gain more information about the outbreak.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 134.

Of the 4,734 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,258 are confirmed by test and 476 are probable.

429 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,135 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine