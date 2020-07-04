MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- Ten Mainers have died out of 499 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 92 Mainers have been hospitalized
- 158 Mainers have recovered
- Maine has discontinued counting negative tests due to number of outside labs doing testing.
- Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. She has also ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
- Superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Financial Institutions warns about scammers going after coronavirus, COVID-19 payments
- Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Maine CDC's distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) will focus on congregate settings, such as assisted living facilities, as well as continuing to make sure health care workers are well equipped.
- Maine lab genetically modifies mice for COVID-19 research
- A civilian employee of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery died Sunday due to complications associated with COVID-19
- Sworn member of the Maine State Police tests positive for coronavirus, police say
- President Trump said that he does not want to get involved with state stay-at-home orders. The president said that right now he prefers to leave that up to state governors.
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.
NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage
RELATED: Feel like you're in a fog? You're not alone.
RELATED: Although barbers don't recommend at-home hair cutting, sometimes it's for a good cause
RELATED: Bar Harbor Food Pantry continues to help families during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
RELATED: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard civilian employee dies of coronavirus
RELATED: UMaine astronomy center helps fight COVID-19
RELATED: How to file for Maine unemployment if you lost your job due to coronavirus COVID-19
RELATED: Maine's breweries and liquor stores are adapting to the take-out business amid coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions
RELATED: Maine fabric store makes cloth face masks during the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak