MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- Ten Mainers have died out of 470 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 86 Mainers have been hospitalized
- 156 Mainers have recovered
- Maine has discontinued counting negative tests due to number of outside labs doing testing.
- Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. She has also ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
MONDAY, APRIL 6
4 a.m.
- New Maine unemployment call-in process begins Monday morning. You can find all our unemployment information and links in this story.
- Maine DHHS announced they are closing the Rockland office on Monday to sterilize and clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus.
- Bath Iron Works to require Maine workers to wear face masks amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak
- New Hampshire cases continue to rise higher than Maine cases.
- Maine seafood industry struggles to adjust to a coronavirus, COVID-19 economy
- The Bangor Farmers' Market is back outdoors for coronavirus, COVID-19 precautions
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.
