Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, September 4

The Maine CDC reported an additional Mainer has died with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 134. There were 15 additional cases reported for Friday.

Total cases: 4,632

Confirmed cases: 4,164

Probable cases: 468

Deaths: 134

Total Hospitalizations: 423

Recoveries: 4,006

Case rate per 10,000 people: 34.6

Total cases: 4,617

Confirmed cases: 4,145

Probable cases: 472

Deaths: 133

Total Hospitalizations: 424

Recoveries: 3,988

Case rate per 10,000 people: 34.5

Outbreak Updates

As of Thursday, Maine CDC reported 144 total cases and two deaths are linked to the Millinocket wedding. Included in the 144 are the cases at the York County Jail and the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center.

York County Jail

As of Thursday, the Maine CDC says there are now 72 total cases of COVID-19 at the York County Jail: 46 are among inmates, 19 among staff, and 7 other cases have been linked through secondary transmission (close contacts of staff members who have tested positive).

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said a staff member of the York County Jail attended the wedding and reception in Millinocket. According to Dr. Shah, that staff member was one of the first confirmed cases at the jail.

Calvary Baptist Church

At the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford—the latest outbreak that is possibly linked to the wedding—there are ten total cases; five new cases were identified in Thursday's update.

Pastor Todd Bell is the pastor at the church and he officiated the wedding. The Maine CDC says at this time, the church outbreak investigation has not been epidemiologically linked to any other outbreak investigations.

“We’re still investigating if there are any linkages among them. We have some hypotheses but as with any scientific endeavor, we’ve got to have more than just reports and unconfirmed notions," Dr. Shah said Tuesday. "We’ve got to make sure we’re getting it from primary, verified sources. So until we’ve secured that and validated it I don’t want to comment. But we do have some hypotheses that we’re looking into that would connect them.”

Despite the outbreak, the church held normal services on Sunday.

At the service on Sunday, Pastor Bell referenced the wedding in Millinocket.

"I went to the wedding. I officiated the wedding. It was a beautiful wedding," Pastor Bell said to his congregation. "Six families from our church went there. We never expected to get COVID. Nobody expected to experience the things that happened because you went to a beautiful thing like that."

Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center

There are now 16 cases at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison - eight among residents and eight among staff. The Maine CDC previously linked this outbreak to the wedding outbreak. Investigations are underway to determine if the additional cases associated with those outbreaks are also linked to the wedding and reception outbreak.

