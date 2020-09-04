MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: NEWS CENTER Maine and all 9 United Ways of Maine have partnered for Maine United, a fund to help those in need right now. Donate Thursday or call our Maine United Telethon phone bank on Thursday, April 9, between 6:00am - 9:00pm.
KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- Fourteen Mainers have died out of 537 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 101 Mainers have been hospitalized, 187 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills orders National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor
- Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. She has also ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- Maine education commissioner recommends schools keep remote learning for remainder of school year
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
THURSDAY APRIL 9
4 a.m.
- Maine CDC says hospital data, new coronavirus, COVID-19 test kits harder to get than expected
- Portland Public Schools extends remote learning to end of school year amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Waterville law firm sees an increase in will preparation during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Passover in the days of coronavirus, COVID-19
- Maine United campaign is already helping thousands of Mainers during the coronavirus pandemic
- Education commissioner: 'we’re all going to emerge from this way better than ever before'
- Governor Mills signs Executive Order to allow remote notarization in response to coronavirus, COVID-19
- Central Maine Healthcare furloughs about 300 staffers amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Maine's first recipient of Abbott Labs' rapid COVID-19 test is Martin's Point Health Care
- Sen. King pushes to support local journalism amid coronavirus pandemic
RESOURCES
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.