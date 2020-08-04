MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.
KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- Twelve Mainers have died out of 519 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 99 Mainers have been hospitalized, 176 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills orders National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor
- Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. She has also ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- Maine education commissioner recommends schools keep remote learning for remainder of school year
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
WEDNESDAY APRIL 8
4 a.m.
- 'Down the drain': Why Maine dairy farmers are being forced to dump milk during the coronavirus pandemic
- Maine banks scramble to process new small business loans amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- How the coronavirus is impacting weather forecasts, as air travel comes to a halt
- Two USM students, professor 3-D print face shields for healthcare workers
- Several Maine businesses ramp up production, hire workers in fight against COVID-19
- Breast cancer support group goes virtual
- FarmDrop, an online farmers market at MDI, helps farmers sell their produce during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- The psychological reason some coronavirus orders aren't being followed
- Biddeford company donates 1000 face shields to police and fire departments to protect against coronavirus, COVID-19
- Flu cases up 1,000 from this time last year
- Never too many cooks in the kitchen for quarantined family of foodies
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.