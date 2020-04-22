MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 36 Mainers have died out of 888 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 139 Mainers have been hospitalized, 443 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills orders National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's 'civil state of emergency'. She has also issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order and ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
WEDNESDAY APRIL 22
Next CDC update: Wednesday 11:00 a.m., press conference at 2:00 p.m.
9 a.m.
7 a.m.
- “FrontLine WarmLine” launches to help Maine’s health care workers and first responders manage emotional toll of COVID-19
- 100+ COVID-19 questions answered: Send yours and we'll work to get answers
- Homeless person tests positive for COVID-19 in Bangor
- Maine colleges look ahead to fall semester as remote learning continues during coronavirus pandemic
- Recognizing importance of home health care during COVID-19
- BIW uses 3D printers to create face-shield holders for use in battle against COVID-19 coronavirus
- Working from home with your pets during COVID-19
- 'Ales for Insurance' helps pay for workers insurance during coronavirus closures
- FDA shares grocery shopping guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic
- Saco mayor announces new COVID-19 Emergency Loan Fund to help businesses
- Trump immigration ban halts green cards, not temporary visas
- Netflix adds 16M subscribers amid coronavirus pandemic
- In-person recovery meetings are deemed essential by State during coronavirus, COVID-19
- Already vulnerable groups even more at-risk during COVID-19 pandemic, Maine CDC says
- Maine lab IDEXX makes pet test for COVID-19 available to veterinarians
TAKE A MOMENT FOR 'A BREATH OF FRESH AIR'
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.