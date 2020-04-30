MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 52 Mainers have died out of 1,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 166 Mainers have been hospitalized, 615 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's statewide stay-safer-at-home order to May 31
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
THURSDAY APRIL 30
- 2020 Beach to Beacon road race canceled due to coronavirus, COVID-19
- No splashdown at Funtown this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic
- COVID-19 outbreak identified at Hope House shelter in Bangor with 20 total cases
- Maine Department of Labor to accept expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications starting May 1
- Portland-area restaurant and bar owners confused about governor's plan to reopen amid coronavirus
- Charter, independent schools dealing with unique challenges during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Having antibodies does not mean you're immune to COVID-19, coronavirus
- If you're struggling with substance abuse residential treatment programs are open during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Road to recovery: Falmouth woman shares personal story of coronavirus, COVID-19 diagnosis
- Wilton Blueberry Festival postponed until 2021 amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland OKs parking lot Masses with strict protocols
- Maine drive-in theaters will be allowed to open in May as part of the coronavirus economic recovery plan
- Portland preps for plan to reopen businesses following the coronavirus
- John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' will honor Class of 2020 graduates
- Maine Lobster Festival 2020 canceled, rescheduled for 2021 amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Protecting your car during quarantine amid COVID-19
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
MAINE CORONAVIRUS CASES
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.