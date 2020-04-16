MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 24 Mainers have died out of 770 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 126 Mainers have been hospitalized, 305 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills orders National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's 'civil state of emergency'. She has also issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order and ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
- Local businesses are the backbones of our communities. NEWS CENTER Maine cares about our state and asks that you support your local business and restaurants right now. If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
THURSDAY APRIL 16
8:30 a.m.
- The Maine Department of Labor released the new unemployment filing stats Thursday morning. The state saw a significant dip in new claims with just over 13,000 last week. Even with the dip, Maine set a new four-week record with nearly 90,000 new unemployment claims.
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
- WEX to cut, furlough employees
- Maine families find silver lining of extra time and family togetherness during coronavirus
- Laundromats across Maine take precautions against spread of coronavirus
- More cases of COVID-19, including nursing homes
- Read this before you raid your 401(k) during coronavirus crisis
- VERIFY: Is the IRS site safe? Will I have to pay back my check? And other common stimulus questions.
- Real-time Maine coronavirus update: Spread continues to increase in long-term care facilities
- A student-led group on MDI is using 3D printers to make PPE for health care workers and first responders during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Funeral home makes sure Mainers don't mourn in an empty room amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Bath Iron Works, Local S6 agree to month-long contract extension amid coronavirus pandemic
- You’ve been working from home for a month now. Here’s how to be more productive.
- Baxter State Park is closed until further notice as a result of coronavirus, COVID-19
- When will you get your stimulus check? IRS launches tracking tool
- Mainers take to hiking amid stay home order
- Maine Medical Center joins clinical trials studying potential treatment for COVID-19
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine. You can find all the previous Maine CDC briefings here.