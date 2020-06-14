MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

SUNDAY, JUNE 14:

Maine CDC has released the latest COVID-19 numbers.

Deaths - 100

Total Cases - 2,793

Confirmed Cases - 2,486

Probable Cases - 307

Recovered - 2,173

Hospitalizations - 314

Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.





Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

