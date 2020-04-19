MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 32 Mainers have died out of 847 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 136 Mainers have been hospitalized, 382 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills orders National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's 'civil state of emergency'. She has also issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order and ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
SUNDAY APRIL 19
- Maine CDC should release new COVID-19 numbers in the early afternoon. We will post as soon as they become available
- New Hampshire residents protest coronavirus closures Saturday, Maine protest scheduled for Monday
- Japan's cases surpass 10,000 while South Korea reports 8 in 24 hours
- Governments worldwide face pressure to curb coronavirus economic damage
- Neighbors helping neighbors in Lake Region during coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak
- Protesters, Trump pressure states to reopen; Celebs host 'One World: Together At Home'
- Four people at Portland retirement community tested positive for COVID-19
- Mainers having trouble getting vacation rental refunds due to COVID-19 coronavirus
- For a Maine puzzle maker, staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic is a perfect fit
- USDA announces program to help farmers amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.