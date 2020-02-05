MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 55 Mainers have died out of 1,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 177 Mainers have been hospitalized, 657 Mainers have recovered. Trend remains more recoveries and less hospitalizations. Scroll down for county by county search options.
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's statewide stay-safer-at-home order to May 31
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- Local businesses are the backbones of our communities. NEWS CENTER Maine cares about our state and asks that you support your local business and restaurants right now. If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
SATURDAY, MAY 2
11:30 a.m.
- A protest is planned for Saturday at noon outside the Blaine House in Augusta. Protestors are urging Gov. Janet Mills to loosen coronavirus restrictions. NEWS CENTER Maine will be covering the protest, stay tuned for updates.
RELATED: 'Frightened to death': Maine business owners to swarm Augusta Saturday to protest Governor Janet Mills' coronavirus restrictions
11 a.m.
- Business owners concerned their employees are making more money claiming unemployment
- University of Maine at Farmington senior finishes student teaching virtually during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- CDC director says coronavirus quarantine on way out of states, still need to protect Mainers
- Maine Governor Janet Mills' administration revokes Sunday River Brewing Co. license; owner closes restaurant
- VERIFY: Viral image about masks gets the numbers wrong, but the idea right.
- Amazon, Target, Instacart workers urged to walkout Friday to protest conditions
- US passes 1.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Maine restaurant owner tells Fox News he plans to defy government orders, open May 1
- Winthrop food pantry helps hundreds of people in need during the COVID-19 crisis
- Friends of Acadia help bring the park to your home during COVID-19 pandemic
- Road to recovery: Mainers share personal stories of coronavirus, COVID-19 diagnosis
- FDA approves emergency use of remdesivir for coronavirus treatment
- Read Gov. Mills' full address to Mainers as stage one goes into effect
- Under Phase 1, Maine dentists can still only provide emergency care amid coronavirus, COVID-19
- Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions
- Sewing masks to help community; and the world
- Changes to Maine's stay-safer-at-home order amid COVID-19 taking effect Friday
- Loan relief during the coronavirus crisis
- Face coverings now required in public places in Maine
- Study: 60% of American shoppers are afraid to go to grocery stores amid coronavirus
TAKE A MOMENT FOR 'A BREATH OF FRESH AIR'
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.