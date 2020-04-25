KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 47 Mainers have died out of 965 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 152 Mainers have been hospitalized, 499 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills orders National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's 'civil state of emergency'. She has also issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order and ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
SATURDAY APRIL 25
- Maine CDC should release updated coronavirus numbers sometime Saturday afternoon
- Saco family's newest member eases lay-off pain during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Maine farmers' markets' outdoor season kicks off with restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19
- Labor commissioner to announce applications for the self-employed
- Maine hospitals losing $250 million per month during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Maine Coast Fishermen's Association holds 'Day of Action' Friday to assist fishermen in applying for financial relief due to COVID-19 pandemic
- More than 88 million stimulus payments have already been distributed, IRS says
- VERIFY: Do not ingest or inject disinfectants under any circumstances
- Maine Dept. of Labor to expedite decisions on thousands of unemployment claims amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- First Lady Melania Trump sends gifts to hospitals dealing with coronavirus
- Eminem donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to health care workers in Detroit
- Art studio holds virtual classes to stay afloat during coronavirus pandemic
- Family of Maine COVID-19 patient hopes plasma donations can save his life
- New NAMI Maine 'Teen Text Support Line' aims to help kids' mental health through coronavirus outbreak
- Reasons to Smile: feel-good stories of the week
- UMaine nursing students graduating early to help fight COVID-19
- Governor developing plan for economy as businesses offer advice amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.