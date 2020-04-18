MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 29 Mainers have died out of 827 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 133 Mainers have been hospitalized, 352 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills orders National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's 'civil state of emergency'. She has also issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order and ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
- Local businesses are the backbones of our communities. NEWS CENTER Maine cares about our state and asks that you support your local business and restaurants right now. If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
SATURDAY APRIL 18
9 a.m.
Maine CDC is not expected to hold a briefing today, but will update the number of Mainers with COVID-19, coronavirus. NEWS CENTER Maine will publish as soon as they are released.
TAKE A MOMENT FOR 'A BREATH OF FRESH AIR'
- Reasons to Smile: feel-good stories of the week
- USDA announces program to help farmers amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Trump pushes states to lift coronavirus restrictions, hopes to hold campaign rallies soon
- Westbrook schools serve 10K meals to students each week
- 'Don't be afraid of getting sick,’ says mental health professional recovering from COVID-19 symptoms
- New virtual-reality experience released for Fort Knox Historic Site
- Maine hospitality industry doesn't want to rush reopening amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Financial institutions offer loan payment deferrals during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Donations needed to feed pets during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Business is blooming for some farmers amid coronavirus
- Maine colleges look ahead to fall semester as remote learning continues during coronavirus pandemic
- Maine DHHS announces $10 million in additional funds for congregate care facilities' COVID-19 response
- Northeast Harbor couple says "I Do" in a drive-thru wedding at their local bank
- Online videos help families run their own recess from home during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Veterans Affairs recipients will receive $1,200 stimulus checks automatically
- Brunswick bakery recipe subscriptions fund health insurance for employees laid-off due to coronavirus
- Gov. Mills issues response to Trump's ‘Opening Up America Again’ guidelines
- Sens. King, Collins join bipartisan effort to help Maine farmers amid coronavirus, COVID-19
- Portland officials to clarify coronavirus 'non-essential' business definition at a meeting next week
- Maine beaches: what's open, what's closed, and how to stay safe at the beach
- New England Toy company creates Dr. Fauci plush doll
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.