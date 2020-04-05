MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 57 Mainers have died out of 1,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Sunday saw 33 new cases alone
- 183 Mainers have been hospitalized, 706 Mainers have recovered. The trend remains more recoveries and fewer hospitalizations.
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's statewide stay-safer-at-home order to May 31
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
Local businesses are the backbones of our communities.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
MONDAY MAY 4
Maine CDC should release numbers at approximately Noon Monday.
- 9 Maine Ag Fairs postponed to 2021 amid coronavirus concerns
- CDC director says coronavirus quarantine on way out of states, still need to protect Mainers
- China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies, DHS report says
- President Trump taking public's pandemic questions at Lincoln Memorial
- Maine salons prepare to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic
- Trump to take questions as US coronavirus death toll over 67,000
- Winthrop food pantry helps hundreds of people in need during the COVID-19 crisis
- Republican leaders ask for legislative session to end Maine Governor Janet Mills’ coronavirus emergency authority
- Hundreds protest in Augusta against Gov. Mills' coronavirus restrictions
- 'Frightened to death': Maine business owners swarm Augusta Saturday to protest Governor Janet Mills' coronavirus restrictions
- More Maine restaurants plan to defy Governor Janet Mills’ coronavirus restrictions and reopen
- Dept. of Labor processes over 3,000 applications on first day of new unemployment program
- Maine businesses finding ways to adapt to Governor Janet Mills' new coronavirus restrictions
- Maine man credits Remdesivir drug with saving his life during COVID-19 fight
- University of Maine at Farmington senior finishes student teaching virtually during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Republicans and some business owners try to pressure Gov. Mills to change plan
- Maine Governor Janet Mills' administration revokes Sunday River Brewing Co. license; owner closes restaurant
SATURDAY'S AUGUSTA PROTEST
TAKE A MOMENT FOR 'A BREATH OF FRESH AIR'
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.