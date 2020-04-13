MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 19 Mainers have died out of 633 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 120 Mainers have been hospitalized, 266 Mainers have recovered
- Total ICU beds = 306, Available ICU = 165
- Total ventilators = 334, Available ventilators = 267, Alternative ventilators = 232
- Confirmed cases in ICU = 22
- Confirmed cases in other hospital room = 36
- Governor Janet Mills orders National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor
- Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. She has also ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
MONDAY APRIL 13
- 55 people at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus
- More than 150,000 still without power across Maine
- Millions of tax paying immigrants won't get stimulus checks
- Many Mainers celebrate Easter through technology
- Middle school teacher uses skills to help first responders during coronavirus pandemic
- Fauci: 'rolling reentry' of US economy possible in May
MAINE CDC CORONAVIRUS BRIEFINGS
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine. You can find all the previous Maine CDC briefings here.