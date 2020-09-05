MAINE, USA — EVERY NUMBER IS A LIFE: Celebrating the life of loved ones during the faceless anonymity of Maine coronavirus COVID fatalities.
KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- Read Governor Janet Mills' plan to reopen rural Maine as soon as next week
- 63 Mainers have died out of 1,374 COVID-19 cases. 1,264 of these cases are confirmed by test and 110 are probable.
- 194 Mainers have been hospitalized, 836 Mainers have recovered. The trend remains more recoveries and fewer hospitalizations.
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's statewide stay-safer-at-home order to May 31
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- Local businesses are the backbones of our communities. NEWS CENTER Maine cares about our state and asks that you support your local business and restaurants right now. If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
SATURDAY MAY 9
The Maine CDC usually releases new data at noon on Saturdays. NEWS CENTER Maine will update as soon as possible.
- 2,000 new hires needed for COVID-19 test production
- Lewiston Wellness Shelter reopens after case of COVID-19
- Nurses retrained to deal with coronavirus patients
- VERIFY: The 'Plandemic' documentary is full of misinformation
- Roy Horn, of magic duo Siegfried & Roy, dies from COVID-19
- Lawsuit against Gov. Mills stands even as restrictions are eased
- Mills speeds up business opening in rural counties amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Report: Top White House officials buried CDC advice on reopening
- Vice President Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
- Presidential campaigns adapt amid coronavirus pandemic
- Uncle Andy's Diner closing for good due to financial issues during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Rural Maine counties will be able to begin reopening as soon as next week, Mills says
- Rescue organizations warn about selling pets out of 'desperation' amid coronavirus, COVID-19
- Maine small businesses forced to close or downsize during coronavirus pandemic
- What is the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness guidance?
- Stimulus checks: IRS sets Wednesday deadline for direct deposit info
- Miss America pageant canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
- Maine education commissioner recommends schools keep remote learning for remainder of school year amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- All your ‘stay-at-home’ order questions answered
- Gov. Mills extends statewide stay-at-home order to May 31
- Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions
- National Guard to salute Maine health care workers with flyover
- State teams with IDEXX to expand coronavirus, COVID-19 testing
- Senate Democrats propose $2,000 monthly coronavirus stimulus payments
- Maine awarded nearly $5 million in federal funding to expand COVID-19 testing
- Malaria drug shows no benefit in another coronavirus study
- 'This is a game-changer': Mills announces 'major' expansion for COVID-19 testing
- New nurses around Maine share work, schooling experiences amidst COVID-19
THE DATA
Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.
According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.
TAKE A MOMENT FOR 'A BREATH OF FRESH AIR'
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.