MAINE, USA — EVERY NUMBER IS A LIFE: Celebrating the life of loved ones during the faceless anonymity of Maine coronavirus COVID fatalities.
KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- Read Governor Janet Mills' plan to reopen rural Maine as soon as next week
- 64 Mainers have died out of 1,436 COVID-19 cases. 1,312 of these cases are confirmed by test and 124 are probable.
- 199 Mainers have been hospitalized, 861 Mainers have recovered. The trend remains more recoveries and fewer hospitalizations.
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's statewide stay-safer-at-home order to May 31
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
MONDAY MAY 11
10 a.m.
9 a.m.
- Rockland explores closing Main Street to create 'open air market' as businesses in most Maine counties reopen
- Amtrak now requires passengers to wear face masks
8 a.m.
- Trump claim of becoming 'King of Ventilators' may result in unexpected US glut
- \Maine restaurants can reopen in rural counties after coronavirus restrictions
- Orrington church denied restraining order against Governor Mills' coronavirus rules, still held outdoor in-person church service
- White House to direct supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir amid access fears
- WHO denies report of pressure from China to withhold coronavirus info
- Political Brew: More testing, the CMP corridor, & overturning Obamacare
- Fauci, 2 other members of White House coronavirus task force face quarantine
- US to buy $3B in dairy, meat, produce from farmers, Trump tweets
- Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemicOn what would have been graduation day, universities celebrate virtually
- 'Absolute chaotic disaster': Obama criticizes US response to pandemic
- Delta suspending service at 10 US airports starting Wednesday
- Union Fair added to list of canceled Maine fairs
- Hawaii reports no new coronavirus case for 1st time in 2 months
THE DATA
Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.
According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.
RESOURCES
