MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- 53 Mainers have died out of 1,095 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 179 Mainers have been hospitalized, 631 Mainers have recovered
- Governor Janet Mills has extended Maine's statewide stay-safer-at-home order to May 31
- Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions
- A timeline of the coronavirus pandemic in Maine
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more more resources available to Mainers
LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
FRIDAY MAY 1
- Face coverings required in public places in Maine starting Friday, May 1
- Somerset Career & Technical Center feeding kids, families during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Maine DOT facing big revenues drop from coronavirus health crisis
- Amazon, Target, Instacart workers urged to walkout Friday to protest conditions
- Whole Foods asking customers to cover faces in stores, will offer free masks
- Under Phase 1, Maine dentists can still only provide emergency care amid coronavirus, COVID-19
- VERIFY: Headlines are taking a quote about COVID-19 transmission rates from child to adult out of context
- What can you do if your stimulus check was for the wrong amount?
- Portland Sea Dogs offering ticket refunds, exchanges for 2021 tickets amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- 45% of Maine households have filled out the 2020 U.S. Census so far
- US accounts for third of world's over 3 million coronavirus cases
- "What a day." Multiple fire and police departments salute health care workers at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital
- Maine club sports navigate uncharted turf during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- 8 employees at Tyson food plant in Portland test positive for coronavirus, COVID-19
- Maine CDC is investigating a case of a firefighter death with possible COVID-19 connection
- Maine Department of Labor to accept expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications starting May 1
- Maine Tourism Relief Fund will grant money to tourism businesses and employees impacted by coronavirus, COVID-19
- Augusta to lay off city employees amid coronavirus
- Tapping into retirement funds to get through the COVID-19 financial crisis
- VERIFY: Here's the basics of the food supply chain amidst COVID-19
- Fewer Mainers filed for unemployment last week; numbers remain historically high amid coronavirus, COVID-19
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
- Maine school and business closings
- What shelter-in-place, stay-at-home orders mean
- What Homeland Security deems 'essential businesses'
MAINE CDC BRIEFINGS
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.