Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Sunday, August 30

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 132.

Of the 4,512 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,047 are confirmed by test and 465 are probable.

420 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,910 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 132.

Of the 4,489 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,032 are confirmed by test and 457 are probable.

418 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,899 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 132.

Of the 4,436 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 3,981 are confirmed by test and 455 are probable.

417 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,887 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 132.

Of the 4,414 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 3,961 are confirmed by test and 453 are probable.

415 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. Nine people in Maine are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with five in intensive care units and one on a ventilator.

3,847 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

CDC guidance on testing vs. Maine CDC guidance on testing

Guidance previously on the U.S. CDC's website until this week recommended tests for "all close contacts" of people who test positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the agency updated its website which now states close contacts who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not exhibiting symptoms "do not necessarily need a test."

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, however, said Maine CDC still recommends these people get tested. He said Maine CDC has no intention of changing its guidance.

"Our view is that you don't stop the plows in the middle of the storm. You keep plowing or, in this setting, you keep testing," Dr. Shah said.

Expanded Testing

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories Inc. announced Thursday the start of operations at the mobile laboratory stationed at the Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory in Augusta, quadrupling Maine’s current COVID-19 testing capacity. At the same time, DHHS is extending its financial support of 27 swab and send locations through at least the end of October.

The new mobile lab, which is supported by federal funding, serves as an extension of HETL and is thus federally certified, confirming that the mobile lab meets or exceeds all quality assurance standards. As of this week, the mobile lab is accepting specimens and reporting out results.

Outbreak Updates

There are now a total of 87 cases linked to an outbreak at a wedding/reception in Millinocket on August 7.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Thursday the venue that hosted the wedding reception, the Big Moose Inn, had its license suspended. It had previously been announced that the inn had been issued an imminent health hazard citation.

Of the 87 cases:

30 are primary cases, meaning people who attended the wedding/reception

35 are secondary cases, meaning people who came in close contact with someone who attended the wedding/reception

22 are tertiary cases, meaning people who were close contacts of a secondary case

Of the 87 people, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said about 68 percent are symptomatic.

Of the 87 cases linked to the Millinocket outbreak, nine are at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison. Five are among residents and four are among staff.

Of the 87 cases linked to the Millinocket outbreak, 18 are among people associated with the York County Jail complex. Nine are among staff members of the jail, two are among other staff members at the complex, and seven are among inmates.

Fire Departments Outbreak Update

There remain four cases associated with individuals who work at the Sanford Fire Department, Buxton Fire Department, or Saco Fire Department.

Maine CDC's investigation into these cases is underway.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Maine CDC reported one additional death of someone with COVID-19, bringing the state death total to 132.

Maine CDC has not yet said the age or county of residence of the person who died.

Of the 4,389 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 3,942 are confirmed by test and 447 are probable.

412 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,818 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.





