Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Wednesday, September 23

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 140.

Of the 5,171 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,643 are confirmed by test and 528 are probable.

441 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,445 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 140.

Of the 5,146 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,617 are confirmed by test and 529 are probable.

442 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. 17 people in Maine are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with four being treated in intensive care units.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the trend of hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 is going upward, which he says is concerning. He said it hasn't been since mid-July that rates of hospitalization among people in Maine have been this high.

4,407 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the cases Maine CDC recorded on Monday alone, 58 percent were from York County.

Outbreak Update

Dr. Shah said Maine CDC has identified 21 cases among people associated with the ND Paper mill in Rumford. He said Maine CDC's initial analysis is that the cases seem to be focused on one part of the mill. However, he said Maine CDC is also concerned that transmission may have occurred outside of the workplace.

There remain 18 cases among people associated with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

New Outbreaks

Maine CDC has opened an outbreak investigation at the Wolves Club in Sanford, after five employees and one patron tested positive. Dr. Shah said this comes on top of outbreak investigations that Maine CDC has opened into other social clubs in and around the Sanford area.

Maine CDC has opened an outbreak investigation at the Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick. Three cases of COVID-19 have been detected among people associated with the facility.

Maine CDC has opened an outbreak investigation at the Ogunquit Beach Lobster House. Three positive cases have been detected among people associated with the restaurant.

Maine CDC has opened an outbreak investigation at Sanford High School. Maine CDC has detected 12 cases among people associated with the school. Dr. Shah said this is the first outbreak investigation Maine CDC has opened in a public school. He said they have identified gatherings outside of school that may have contributed to the outbreak, including a pickup football game on September 16 and a sunrise gathering among kids in the senior class which occurred around the same time.

"These latest outbreaks in and around Sanford in particular are continued evidence of our heightened concern for that area," Dr. Shah said. "COVID-19 has now affected nearly every aspect of life in the Sanford area. Houses of worship, schools, workplaces, social clubs, funerals, and first responders have all been affected by COVID-19 in substantial fashion."

Closed Outbreaks

Maine CDC has closed the outbreak at the Marshwood Center in Lewiston, after recording a total of 48 cases at the facility.

Maine CDC has closed the outbreak at the Pine Point Center in Scarborough, after recording a total of 15 cases at the facility.

Maine CDC has closed the outbreak associated with the Sanford Fire Department, after recording a total of seven cases there.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine