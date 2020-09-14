Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Wednesday, September 16

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death total to 138.

On Tuesday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the death of a person associated with the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison would be reflected in Wednesday's numbers. Six people associated with the facility have died with COVID-19.

Of the 4,941 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,434 are confirmed by test and 507 are probable.

433 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,307 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 137.

Maine CDC has not yet reported the age or county of residence of the person who died.

Of the 4,918 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,415 are confirmed by test and 503 are probable.

1,010 of Maine's total COVID-19 cases have been among healthcare workers.

432 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. 10 people in Maine are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, with five being treated in intensive care units.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the national hospitalization rate for people with COVID-19 is 10 for every 100,000 people. In Maine, Dr. Shah said the hospitalization rate is less than one per every 100,000 people.

4,280 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Shah noted that the virus is not isolated just to outbreak settings. He noted that York County continues to be an area of concern.

"It is spreading in the community in and around York County with remarkable force," Dr. Shah said.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says Mainers have a window of opportunity to take proper precautions to prevent the spread before the arrival of flu season.

"I am concerned about where we are. Maine CDC is concerned about where we are," Dr. Shah said. "I’m asking everyone else to share in that concern. COVID-19 right now is not on the other side of the fence. It is in our yards."

"Our approach to COVID-19 right now should not be to wait until there's a pin on the map over our town," Dr. Shah added. "Right now that pin covers the entire state of Maine."

Millinocket Outbreak Update

There are now 176 COVID-19 cases associated with a wedding in Millinocket on August 7.

Seven people associated with the wedding have died with COVID-19, including six at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center

Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center Outbreak Update

There are now 39 COVID-19 cases among people associated with the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison. 24 cases are among residents and 15 are among staff.

Six people associated with Maplecrest have died with COVID-19.

Retesting is occurring at the facility on a weekly basis, Dr. Shah said.

New Outbreak

Maine CDC has opened outbreak investigation into the ND Paper mill in Rumford. There have been four total cases of COVID-19 at the facility thus far.

Maine CDC is working to figure out if the work site is where transmission occurred or if tranmission occurred elsewhere.

Maine CDC is working with the mill to test all employees.

Closed Outbreaks

Maine CDC has closed the outbreaks at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, Merrill Blueberry Farms in Ellsworth, and Wyman's Blueberry Farm in Milbridge.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 136.

Of the 4,903 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,401 are confirmed by test and 502 are probable.

431 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,237 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine