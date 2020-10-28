Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Wednesday, October 28

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Wednesday, October 28, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Governor Janet Mills will lead a previously unscheduled state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 146.

The Maine CDC reported an additional 76 cases Wednesday, which means 250 additional cases have been reported over the past four days.

Of the 6,387 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,670 of these cases are confirmed by test and 717 are probable.

484 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

5,441 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine