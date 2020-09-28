Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Tuesday, September 29

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, September 29, 2020

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death total to 141.

Maine CDC has not yet said the age and county of residence of the person who died.

Of the 5,337 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,777 are confirmed by test and 560 are probable.

447 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,629 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 140.

Of the 5,300 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,755 are confirmed by test and 545 are probable.

446 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

4,599 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine