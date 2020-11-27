Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates for Friday, November 26, 2020

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Friday, November 27, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

The Maine CDC was closed on Thanksgiving, so there is no new data available today. here are Thursday's numbers.

The state death toll stands at 190.

The Maine CDC reported 238 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the 11,265 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 10,105 are confirmed by tests and 1,160 are probable.

687 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. 119 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 51 being treated in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators.

8,800 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine