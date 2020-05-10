Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Monday, October 5

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Monday, 142 Mainers have died out of 5,545 total COVID-19 cases. 4,963 of these cases are confirmed by test and 582 are probable.
- 454 Mainers have been hospitalized, 4,807 Mainers have recovered.
- Stage 3 began on July 1; here are the Stage 3 reopening checklists for businesses
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Gov. Mills' administration releases guidance for town meetings and elections during COVID-19 pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5
The Maine CDC reported an additional 26 cases of COVID-19, and no additional deaths for Monday.
There are no 5,545 total cases; of those, 4,963 are confirmed and 582 and probable. 4,807 Mainers have recovered.
Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people with COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 142.
Of the 5,519 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 4,944 are confirmed by test and 575 are probable.
454 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.
4,782 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine