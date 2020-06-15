MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY JUNE 15

WEEKEND UPDATES

RELATED: Baseball players say talks to start season futile, tell MLB to order return

RELATED: New Hampshire seniors receive diploma on mountain top

RELATED: Some airlines add pre-flight health questionnaire to COVID safety measures

RELATED: After getting hit hard by COVID-19, Augusta nursing home celebrates being virus free

RELATED: Labor Commissioner Fortman sends legislative letter updating Maine coronavirus unemployment insurance situation

RELATED: Trump rallygoers must sign COVID-19 waiver

RELATED: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin refusing to disclose recipients of coronavirus aid

RELATED: Artists postpone most of this year's summer concerts due to COVID-19

RELATED: After getting hit hard by COVID-19, Augusta nursing home celebrates being virus free

THE DATA

Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19: