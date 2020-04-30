MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The above story discusses how the CARES Act eases people's ability to tap into their retirement amid the COVID-19 financial crisis but warns against doing so unless absolutely necessary.

The COVID-19 coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the health of Mainers and our economy has taken a huge blow. As researchers work on treatments, and the Maine people hang onto sanity while social distancing, it's time to look at how Maine's economy is going to restart.

The State Department of Economic Development (DECD) will be working with businesses to work through a COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to determine eligibility on when they can open/operate.

One major step will include that Maine businesses comply with the COVID-19 Prevention Checklists. Here they are:

RESTARTING MAINE'S ECONOMY

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTHCARE

OUTDOOR RECREATION

PERSONAL SERVICES

RELIGIOUS

Limited drive-in, stay-in-your-vehicle church services

RETAIL/COMMERCIAL

According to the state, in order to reopen, various sectors of Maine’s economy will be required to work with the State Department of Economic Development (DECD) to "implement practical, reasonable, evidence-informed safety protocols and modifications that protect the health and safety of employees and customers."

DECD will work with the private sector to distribute COVID-19 Prevention Checklists ahead of staged openings to allow businesses to prepare.

Each checklist per business will go through a review process by government officials, health experts, and industry representatives.

It's important to note that not all checklists will be the same. They will differ from sector to sector.

Businesses that commit to complying with the requirements on the checklist will be provided a badge to post at their business, on their website, in their advertising, or on social media.

Their names will also be posted on the DECD website and they will be allowed to open.

