AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills announced her administration’s plan to gradually and safely restart Maine’s economy on Tuesday. The statewide COVID-19, coronavirus stay-at-home order is extended to May 31.

The stages focus not on essential versus non-essential designations like those used to originally limit business operations and activities, but on the ability of a business to operate or for an activity to occur in a manner that protects public health and safety. As the administration gradually eases restrictions on some businesses and activities, it also implements protective protocols, along with broader additional health and safety measures, to protect Maine people.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

READ THE DETAILED RELEASES FROM GOVERNOR MILLS:

GOVERNOR JANET MILLS' FULL PLAN TO REOPEN MAINE'S ECONOMY

PUBLIC HEALTH CONSIDERATIONS TO REOPEN MAINE

EXAMPLE CHECKLIST TO REOPEN A MAINE BUSINESS

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus



READ NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES on TUESDAY'S DEVELOPMENTS

RELATED: Real-time Maine Coronavirus update: Governor Mills extends 'Stay Safer at Home' order to May 31

RELATED: Gov. Mills extends statewide stay-at-home order to May 31