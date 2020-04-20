MAINE, USA — On Monday, protesters are set to gather in Augusta to for the end of COVID-19, coronavirus stay-at-home order restrictions hurting Maine's economy. The rally, organized by ReOpen Maine and Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine will take place at noon on Monday, and will include marchers as well as a convey of protesters going through our state's capitol.

"Business owners are being forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls," said Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine in statement. "This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless. We cannot stand by and watch our neighbors suffer while the government considers prolonging these painful conditions."

This comes after President Trump and his administration issued new guidelines for states, individuals, and employers on how to ease up on social distancing in areas where COVID-19 is on the decline.

Governor Janet Mills said last week in response to Trump's plans in part, "we all want life to return to normal as soon as it is safe to do so. Our hearts break to see closed storefronts and people struggling to make ends meet because of this crisis. At the same time, we all know that reopening too soon and too aggressively will likely cause a secondary surge in COVID 19 cases, jeopardizing the lives of Maine people and further destabilizing the economy. "

Governor Mills added that Maine is "planning a phased-in reopening, tailored to the demographics and various economic sectors of our state. Ultimately, the protocols we adopt, made after consulting with people from all parts of the state, will be guided by fact, science and public health expertise."

