BANGOR, Maine — Protesters gathered from noon to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Hogan Road and Bangor Mall Boulevard.

The crowds waved flags and held signs demanding Governor Mills to loosen the lockdown and let the entire state reopen.

Right now, Maine is on the first phase of reopening.

The second phase is set to start on June 1st. Restaurants are part of stage two.

Phase One of the Governor's plan includes health care from Maine-licensed providers, personal services like barbershops and hair salons, drive-in services, and outdoor recreation.

"We have said from the beginning that our plan is a flexible document, that we are always open to constructive dialogue from all workers and businesses and members of the public. In the meantime, I know many of you are frustrated," said Governor Janet Mills.

Hannah Yechivi This week we are highlighting small businesses across the state in a... n effort to help them make the best during these COVID-19 days. A small business in Fort Kent is all about Whoopie Pies these days! This Maine treat has been the secret of their success during the pandemic.

“Some say they are frustrated that the State is moving too slowly; they worry about the financial toll on summer tourism that is so vital to our state’s brand and to our financial well-being," said Mills. “Some people say they want to go back to work but are afraid of having to deal with the public, including millions of people from out of state who come here every summer, many from Boston, New York, New Jersey and other dangerous hot spots."

“Other people say they are frustrated that we are opening up any businesses at all, because of all the people in our state who are older or who have an underlying condition – or both – that puts them in the “vulnerable” category, putting their lives in grave danger whenever and however this virus spreads," said Mills.

RELATED: Truckers' shipping rates protest heard during Rose Garden event

RELATED: Hong Kong shop serving 'tear gas' ice cream

RELATED: Poll: Majority disapprove of coronavirus protests

RELATED: Republican leaders ask for legislative session to end Maine Governor Janet Mills’ coronavirus emergency authority

RELATED: Hundreds protest in Augusta against Gov. Mills' coronavirus restrictions