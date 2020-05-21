MAINE, USA — A new initiative to help small businesses plan and recover from impacts left by the coronavirus pandemic is launching in the state. The Small Business Recovery & Relaunch Initiative is a collaboration of multiple organizations looking to pool knowledge and resources together to assist businesses.

"There are a host of resources that are available to small business and entrepreneurs in the state of Maine," Mark Delisle, the state director of the Maine Small Business Development Center, said. "What we’re hoping to do with this initiative is help coordinate those resources, and bring as many of those experts to bear on problems that those business may have trying to get started."

The initiative, coordinated through the Maine Small Business Development Center, will offer free advising to small business as they look to navigate accessing aid, reopening and more.

The MSBDC, located on the University of Southern Maine campus, will partner with the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Portland Council of Governments, the Maine Small Business Development Centers, the Maine Economic Improvement Fund, the University of Maine School of Law and others for the initiative.

$1.28 million dollars provided to the MSBDC through the CARES Act is allowing for the partnership and expansion of services to help as many Maine businesses as possible.

Advising is offered free to Maine businesses, and will feature one-on-one advising with experts in the area your business may need assistance. You can learn more on the program and how to enroll by visiting the Maine Small Business Development Center website.

