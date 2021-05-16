Prof working to make environmentally friendly disinfectant

The product is made from salt, water and electricity and is considered effective against coronavirus by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

ORONO, Maine — It’s been over a year since the coronavirus sparked a massive shortage of toilet paper, disinfectant sprays, and other household cleaning supplies. Manufactures had to ramp up production, but that still wasn’t enough to meet demand.

Although, current conditions are showing a better outlook…companies are still trying to catch up. Just this week, Clorox CEO Benno Dorer told Yahoo Finance during an interview, that its company is still working on getting back to normal: “We think that there’s going to be substantial improvement this summer [in availability]. It’s going to be touch and go until then, unfortunately. But help is on the way, and I think things should ease up in the next few months.”

For Mainer’s there might be some additional hope, that's because the federal government has awarded more than $300,000 to William DeSisto, a University of Maine engineering professor who is working to increase production of an environmentally friendly disinfectant.

DeSisto told the AP, this substance “could really expand market opportunities for this type of disinfectant and reduce risk from supply chain interruptions like the ones we saw early in the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for rural areas.”

According to the Associated Press, the product DeSisto is working on is called hypochlorous acid, a bleach alternative made from salt, water and electricity. It has been “identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an effective disinfectant against the coronavirus,” UMaine said in a statement to the AP.