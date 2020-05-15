PORTLAND, Maine — Pride Portland!, the volunteer-run organization, has decided it is the best interest of Mainers and visitors to postpone their June Pride events to August.

The decision was made back in March.

In their press release, the organization said, "The health and safety of our volunteers and community are most important to us and have guided our decision. ... Pride Portland! is a labour of love. We are a local event that reaches throughout Maine and we owe our success to all of you and to our dedicated team leads. We hope you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy. And we certainly hope to see you in August."

Vendors and participants already registered for events should contact Pride Portland! about holding their spot for August or to inquire about a refund.

The exact dates for events in August are to be announced.

