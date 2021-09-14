President Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Troy Jackson (D- Aroostook) is not showing any symptoms of COVID despite testing positive, according to a press release

AUGUSTA, Maine — Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) has tested positive for COVID Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Office of the Senate President, Jackson took a rapid test in Augusta after learning that he had been a close contact of someone with the virus.

He is now quarantining and working remotely and has a PCR test scheduled for Wednesday.

President Jackson released the following statement in the release:

“Today, I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine earlier this year. Although I wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, I decided to get tested immediately upon learning that I had been a close contact to someone who had tested positive for the virus. While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are far more rare, we know that they are possible. More and more breakthrough infections continue to be reported all across the state and country due to the highly contagious Delta variant. I’m just extraordinarily grateful for the COVID-19 vaccine, which continues to be effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization.

“Throughout the next week, I will monitor my health, isolate and continue my work remotely for the people of the state and northern Maine. I don’t plan to return to the State House until I have a clean bill of health.