Positive COVID-19 test for MDOC employee

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed Wednesday that an employee of the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee, who received the positive test result on September 8, has not been at the facility since August 21. As a result, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) believes there is little risk of COVID-19 transmission to staff or inmates associated with the correctional facility. The employee was tested on September 7 upon return from a personal trip out of state before returning to work.
The MDOC had one previous case of an employee testing positive for COVID-19. In March, an employee at the Bolduc Correctional Facility (BCF) in Warren tested positive.