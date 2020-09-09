x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Coronavirus

Positive COVID-19 test for MDOC employee

The Maine CDC believes there is little risk of COVID-19 transmission to staff or inmates.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed Wednesday that an employee of the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The employee, who received the positive test result on September 8, has not been at the facility since August 21. As a result, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) believes there is little risk of COVID-19 transmission to staff or inmates associated with the correctional facility. The employee was tested on September 7 upon return from a personal trip out of state before returning to work.    

The MDOC had one previous case of an employee testing positive for COVID-19. In March, an employee at the Bolduc Correctional Facility (BCF) in Warren tested positive.     

Related Articles

   