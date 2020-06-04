KITTERY, Maine — A civilian employee assigned to Submarine Maintenance Engineering, Planning and Procurement Activity died on Sunday to the complications associated with COVID-19, the U.S. Navy said in its daily update on Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of the deceased during this difficult time,” the Navy wrote in the update.

As of Monday morning, there are 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. Navy; 91 are civilians, 436 are active military, 51 are dependents, and 39 are contractors. There has been a total of 33 hospitalizations, and 47 recoveries.

The data listed by the Navy shows there have been two deaths, but only provides information for the one employee from in the Kittery shipyard.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

