Event-goers will also need to bring proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the State Theatre in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — The State Theatre is tightening its pandemic rules.

Until further notice, all guests must wear a face mask at all times regardless of COVID vaccination status, unless they are eating or drinking, the business announced Tuesday.

The theatre will provide masks to anyone who does not have one.

Attendees are also required to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test, according to the theatre.