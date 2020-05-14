PORTLAND, Maine — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Portland is cancelling the Fourth of July fireworks celebration, typically held on the Eastern Promenade.

City Manager Jon Jennings said he was forced to make the decision because large social gatherings are not permitted and budget constraints preclude the city from covering the expense this year.

It is the city’s hope to bring back the annual tradition in 2021.

