Portland to require city employees to get vaccinated or be tested weekly

PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is now requiring all city employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

According to a spokesperson, the plan goes into effect on Sept. 10 for all non-union workers.

The date for union employees will be later once they finish any bargaining.

This news comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge.

Despite Cumberland County having more than 70 percent of its population fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, it is among those considered to have "substantial" transmission of the virus.