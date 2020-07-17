Portland Starbucks closed until July 27 after worker reports COVID-19 symptoms

The Middle Street location in Portland will be closed as the store is taking precautions after a worker complained of coronavirus, COVID-19 symptoms

PORTLAND, Maine — According to our partners at the Portland Press Herald, the Starbucks location on Middle Street will be closed for two weeks as a precaution after a worker reported COVID-19 symptoms last week.

On Friday, Jory Mendes, a senior manager of communications for Starbucks said, “there is not a positive case of COVID-19” at the store, but did not say whether the employee had been tested for the illness.

The employee who reported the symptoms and the workers who came in contact with that individual were told to self-isolate for two weeks, Mendes said.

She said that the store will be closed until July 27 because of limited staffing caused by the self-isolation orders.

Employees who have been told to self-isolate will be paid for the time they miss at work during the 14-day isolation period, Mendes said.