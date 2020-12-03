PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Irish American Club has decided to cancel Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade due to coronavirus concerns.

The parade was scheduled to take place at noon on Sunday, March 15.

Maine has seen no confirmed positive or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. So far, 42 people have tested negative and five tests are pending.

Maine Governor Janet Mills is expected to hold a press conference in Augusta at noon on Thursday, March 12 to announce actions the state is taking and recommending to prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

Governor Mills will be joined by Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa.

