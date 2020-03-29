PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: You are hearing the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

A Shaw's Supermarket associate at the Congress St. location has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

Teresa Edington, External Communication & Community Relations Manager for Shaw's Supermarkets and Star Markets told NEWS CENTER Maine that the chain has several associates in several other stores across New England that have been confirmed positive for the virus. The list includes:

Hyde Park, MA

Easton, MA

Dover, NH

Littleton, NH

Woodsville, NH

Middlebury, VT

Harwich, MA

Edington expressed deep concern for the employees.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the associates who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery," said Edington.

Edington says the grocery chain had already beefed up cleaning routines before the diagnosis.

Social Distancing Video

"When we are notified that an associate has received a COVID-19 diagnosis, we put the health and safety of our customers first," said Edington. "Even though a store goes through multiple, daily cycles of enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting every day, if we learn that an associate has been diagnosed with COVID-19, we conduct additional thorough cleaning and disinfection."

Edington also said the stores are strictly following all CDC guidelines to keep the public as well as their employees safe and healthy.

